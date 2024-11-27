RBO & Co. LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 2.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 105.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after purchasing an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after buying an additional 420,778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.