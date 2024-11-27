Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,249,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

