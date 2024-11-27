Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider John Wood Purchases 825,544 Shares

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider John Wood acquired 825,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,161.97 ($11,793.49).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, John Wood purchased 244,612 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$4,892.24 ($3,176.78).

Rent.com.au Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

About Rent.com.au

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

