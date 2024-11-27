Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 27th (ARE, BFS, BIDU, CCEP, CLFD, CRWD, FLGT, KSS, MCRB, NSANY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 27th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $347.00 price target on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

