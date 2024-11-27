Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Upstart Q4 Earnings

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,150. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,742 shares of company stock worth $24,719,949. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upstart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

