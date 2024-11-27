RGM Capital LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for about 2.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of PROS worth $56,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PROS Price Performance

PROS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,585. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

