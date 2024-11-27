RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

