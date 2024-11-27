Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

