RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 172 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $572.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $814.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.00 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,521. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

