RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.