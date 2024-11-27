RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 8.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJU opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

