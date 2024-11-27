RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 169,683 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $424.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

