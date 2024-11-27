RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises approximately 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

