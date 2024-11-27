RS Crum Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RS Crum Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

