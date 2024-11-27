RS Crum Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.