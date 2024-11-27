Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.99% of Liberty Global worth $76,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

