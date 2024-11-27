RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $142,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,246.48. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $224,250.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

RxSight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 6.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

