Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) EVP Rohit Lal Sells 1,120 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $565.96 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

