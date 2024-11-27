Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) EVP Rohit Lal Sells 1,120 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $565.96 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.73.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
