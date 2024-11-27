Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Lessened by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Saia by 11.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Saia by 15.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $565.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.70 and its 200-day moving average is $441.53. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.