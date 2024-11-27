Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 68,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

