Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 22,575.0% in November

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 22,575.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY remained flat at $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,791. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Scor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCRYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.