Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

SFDL stock remained flat at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. Security Federal has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

