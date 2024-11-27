Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.0 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Semtech has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

