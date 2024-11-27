Severn Trent PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 48.68 (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severn Trent Stock Down 0.0 %

SVT opened at GBX 2,729 ($34.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,310 ($29.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,807 ($35.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,645.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,558.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,372.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.12), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($630,207.52). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.