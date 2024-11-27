Severn Trent PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 48.68 (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Severn Trent Stock Down 0.0 %
SVT opened at GBX 2,729 ($34.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,310 ($29.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,807 ($35.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,645.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,558.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,372.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.12), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($630,207.52). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
