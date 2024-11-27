Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 502,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,640,606 shares.The stock last traded at $399.47 and had previously closed at $396.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $38,580,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.