Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Rises By 509.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 509.2% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GD Culture Group Trading Up 10.3 %
GDC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 97,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
GD Culture Group Company Profile
