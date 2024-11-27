Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Rises By 509.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 509.2% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GD Culture Group Trading Up 10.3 %

GDC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 97,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

