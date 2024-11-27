Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Grows By 341.9%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the October 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOVX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeoVax Labs

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.