Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Grows By 1,686.4%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 1,686.4% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of HCWB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 588,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.83.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

