Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Expands By 575.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 575.5% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $316,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IEUS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
