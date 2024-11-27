Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Increases By 3,172.7%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 3,172.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTTYY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 231,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,788. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.