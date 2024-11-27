Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Decreases By 62.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.
Vallourec Price Performance
OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.63.
Vallourec Company Profile
