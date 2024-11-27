Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Decreases By 62.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

