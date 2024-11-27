Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM opened at C$4.67 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$312,531.38. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Insiders have sold 112,893 shares of company stock worth $639,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.