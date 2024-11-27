Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Socket Mobile Trading Down 2.6 %
SCKT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 20,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Socket Mobile
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.