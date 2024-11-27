Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 2.6 %

SCKT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 20,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

