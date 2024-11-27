Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.42. Approximately 155,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 474,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). Research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,069,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,567,504.79. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,818 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,194. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

