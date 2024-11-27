Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Position Increased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Solventum comprises 3.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Solventum worth $19,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
