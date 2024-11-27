Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Position Increased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Solventum comprises 3.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Solventum worth $19,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.