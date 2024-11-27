Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,358 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $21,034,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.