Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,558 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.13. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

