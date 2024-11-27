Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $9.90 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,000. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.