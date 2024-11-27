Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 16th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.