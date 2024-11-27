SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $446.54 and last traded at $446.54, with a volume of 24071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.29.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.