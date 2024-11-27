SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 511115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

