SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.10 and last traded at $176.10, with a volume of 446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.44.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 7,048.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

