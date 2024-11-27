Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 473,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

SPWH opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

