Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.97 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12). Approximately 466,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 116,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.13).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £105.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.
Insider Activity
About Springfield Properties
Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Springfield Properties
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.