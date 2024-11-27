Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.97 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12). Approximately 466,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 116,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.13).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £105.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Insider Activity

About Springfield Properties

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Iain Logan acquired 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,215.92 ($6,556.78). Also, insider Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23), for a total value of £14,267.82 ($17,935.66). Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

