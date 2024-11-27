Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 271000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stampede Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.47.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

