Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Down 91.9% in November

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Starbox Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STBX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.20.
About Starbox Group
