Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Down 91.9% in November

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Starbox Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

