Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Newmont Put Options (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 68,812 put options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 39,937 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520,733. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a "sector outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

