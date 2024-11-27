StockNews.com Downgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $271.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.90. Powell Industries has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.62%.
Insider Transactions at Powell Industries
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Powell Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
