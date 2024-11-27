StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

