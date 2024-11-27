Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $30.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 524,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 381,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.